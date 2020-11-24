Felix Annan issues statement on knee injury 

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has addressed supporters with a powerful statement after undergoing a scan on his knee injury.
Annan who doubles as the Porcupine Warriors captain underwent a scan on Monday is hoping that he can regain full fitness as soon as possible.
He was forced off with a knee injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Berekum with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.
The stopper has taken to social media and vowed to return from his knee injury "strong and better" as he begins his road to recovery.
"Scan Results On My Thigh Injury Wasn’t The Best News, But It’s Part Of Football. Time To Focus 🧘 On My Recovery💯.Thank You All For Ur Well Wishes.Much Respect ✊🏻 & Love ❤️
I’m A Warrior 🧤
I’m A Fighter 💪🏿 &
I’m A 💯 Believer 🙏🏼
#Will Be Back Strong & Better 🙏🏼
Annan's injury has ruled him out of Kotoko's upcoming Champions League clash against Mauritania giants FC Nouadhibou FC on Friday, November 27.
The play as guest to the Mauritania giants while the return fixture will be played the following week at the Accra Sports Stadium.