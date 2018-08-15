FIFA agrees to meet Ghana delegation

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has agreed to meet the Government delegation on ways to resolve the Ghana Football crisis.
FIFA sent a letter on Monday 13, August 2018 August 2018 telling the government of Ghana to withdraw the decision of liquidating the assets of the GFA before August 27 or face suspension.
The governemnent responded to the letter and asked to meet FIFA in Zurich to solve this amicably and FIFA has now agreed to meet with the Ghana delegation.
