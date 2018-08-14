FIFA has completely disappointed me-Kwadwo Addai-Mensah

CEO of Data Bank Kwadwo Addai Mensah says he is disappointed in FIFA for threatening to suspend Ghana if the government does not withdraw its case against the GFA.
The world football governing body FIFA has stated that corruption allegations and widespread match-fixing within the Ghana Football Association remains unclear.
It has, therefore, requested government to withdraw the liquidation process against the GFA before August 27 or face suspension.
Kwadwo believes says he is disappointed in FIFA for this decision.
"I disagree with the liquidation of the Ghana Football Association and I had no problem with the Executive Committee's decision to go to court and seek interpretation, it is within their right "
"FIFA has completely disappointed me, they can't give a sovereign country an ultimatum", He spoke in an interview on Asempa FM.
It is still unclear what the next line of action from the government will be. Ghana could lose the bid to host the upcoming AWCON.