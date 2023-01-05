Five Women’s football coaches begin one-year capacity building program

The Ghana Football Association has selected five Women’s football Coaches for a one-year Coach Education program to support the development of players through well-educated coaches.
The five coaches include, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Charles Anokye Frimpong, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Anita Wiredu and Edna Quagraine. The program which began on Monday, January 2, 2023 is the first step to train coaches at different levels of our female national teams who would later impart a great deal of knowledge and experience on players in Women’s football and the entire football eco-system.
The program which covers different learning opportunities will be offered in study blocks. They include:
-Online education sessions (bi-weekly)
-Home work and self-study at different European clubs (mostly top clubs in the
Netherlands)
- Education in specialized areas: Fitness & Tactics
The onsite visits (attachments) will be for a period of one month followed by support from a mentor coach.
The capacity building program is part of efforts by the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association to improve the technical capacity of our Coaches to come to terms with the modern trends in football.
This training is spearheaded by UEFA Coaching instructor Hesterine de Reus and experts from the Netherlands.