Former Kotoko left-back Eric Donkor set to join AshantiGold

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko left-back, Eric Donkor is set to join Ghana Premier League leaders AshantiGold according to reports.
The 26-year old defender, is a free agent after his contract was terminated by the club together with other players.
Eric Donkor, had been at Kotoko for seven seasons and was the club's deputy captain.
His form of late has not been the best as he made a single appearance for the club before his release.
The versatile defender, joined Kotoko from Windy Professionals at a tender age of 19 and could play as center-back, left-back and occasionally as a left-winger.
Though his form has dwindled a bit, Eric Donkor may provide Ashgold some experience at the back if signed as the minners are aiming a shot at the Ghana Premier League title.
Donkor won three league titles and two FA Cups during his seven-year stay at the club.
