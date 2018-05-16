MTN FA Cup Round of 64: Hearts, Kotoko to play lower division sides

By Mutala Yakubu
MTN FA Cup, Kotoko are holders
MTN FA Cup, Kotoko are holders
fShare

The draw for the round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup was done on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association.

Current holders, Asante Kotoko will begin their title defense at home against Kwahu Youth Academy.

Read also:Meet Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanaian player who ended Barcelona's unbeaten run

The draw was done on a regional basis and Accra Young Wise will face Accra Hearts of Oak.


The full draw is below:


Brong-Ahafo Region

Kintampo Top Talent vs Unity FC

Berekum Chelsea vs Berekum Arsenal

Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Bamboi City FC

Aduana Stars vs Young Apostles

Techiman Eleven Wonders vs Techiman City

Sunyani DC United vs BA United


Northern Region

Sankara Nationals vs Wa Suntaa FC

Tamale City vs RTU


Upper East

Bolga Soccer Masters vs Zuarungu FC


Upper West

Jeffisi FC vs Wa All Stars



Volta Region

Bebeto FC vs Heart of Lions

Lipe Heroes vs WAFA

Akatsi All Stars vs Agbozome Weavers


Central Region

Dwarfs vs Star Madrid

Unistar Academy vs Suanponmam FC

Winneba United vs Venomous Vipers

Soccer Intellectuals vs Elmina Sharks


Western Region

Bis Paradise FC vs Nzema Kotoko

Samatex vs Karela FC

Oil City FC vs Medeama SC

Bibiani Gold Stars vs Enchi All Stars


Ashanti Region

Riverplate Athletic Club vs Asokwa Deportivo

New Edubiase vs Thunderbolt FC

AshGold vs Bechem United

Kotoko vs Kwawu Youth Academy


Greater Accra

Mighty Jet vs Tema Youth

Accra Young Wise vs Accra Hearts of Oak

Inter Allies vs Immigration FC

Emmanuel FC vs FC Nania

Vision FC vs Liberty Professionals


Eastern Region

Kotoku Royals vs Madina Republikans

Dreams FC vs Mepom Vatens

Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana