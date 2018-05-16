MTN FA Cup Round of 64: Hearts, Kotoko to play lower division sides

The draw for the round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup was done on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association.
Current holders, Asante Kotoko will begin their title defense at home against Kwahu Youth Academy.
The draw was done on a regional basis and Accra Young Wise will face Accra Hearts of Oak.
The full draw is below:
Brong-Ahafo Region
Kintampo Top Talent vs Unity FC
Berekum Chelsea vs Berekum Arsenal
Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Bamboi City FC
Aduana Stars vs Young Apostles
Techiman Eleven Wonders vs Techiman City
Sunyani DC United vs BA United
Northern Region
Sankara Nationals vs Wa Suntaa FC
Tamale City vs RTU
Upper East
Bolga Soccer Masters vs Zuarungu FC
Upper West
Jeffisi FC vs Wa All Stars
Volta Region
Bebeto FC vs Heart of Lions
Lipe Heroes vs WAFA
Akatsi All Stars vs Agbozome Weavers
Central Region
Dwarfs vs Star Madrid
Unistar Academy vs Suanponmam FC
Winneba United vs Venomous Vipers
Soccer Intellectuals vs Elmina Sharks
Western Region
Bis Paradise FC vs Nzema Kotoko
Samatex vs Karela FC
Oil City FC vs Medeama SC
Bibiani Gold Stars vs Enchi All Stars
Ashanti Region
Riverplate Athletic Club vs Asokwa Deportivo
New Edubiase vs Thunderbolt FC
AshGold vs Bechem United
Kotoko vs Kwawu Youth Academy
Greater Accra
Mighty Jet vs Tema Youth
Accra Young Wise vs Accra Hearts of Oak
Inter Allies vs Immigration FC
Emmanuel FC vs FC Nania
Vision FC vs Liberty Professionals
Eastern Region
Kotoku Royals vs Madina Republikans
Dreams FC vs Mepom Vatens
