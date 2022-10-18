Prime News Ghana

Full list of winners at Ballon d’Or 2022

By Vincent Ashitey
The 2022 Ballon d’Or was announced on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or this year ahead of Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Benzema was also crowned as the Champions League’s top scorer, La Liga’s top scorer and UEFA Player of the Year.

Below is the full list of all winners at the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony:

Kopa trophy (best player under 21) – Barcelona’s Gavi

Best Striker of the Year award (the Gerd Müller Award) – Lewandoski

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2022 – Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas

Yachine Trophy 2022 – Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2022 – Benzema

Socrates Prize – Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane

Club of the Year award – Manchester City