Full list of winners at Ballon d’Or 2022

The 2022 Ballon d’Or was announced on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or this year ahead of Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.
Benzema was also crowned as the Champions League’s top scorer, La Liga’s top scorer and UEFA Player of the Year.
Below is the full list of all winners at the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony:
Kopa trophy (best player under 21) – Barcelona’s Gavi
Best Striker of the Year award (the Gerd Müller Award) – Lewandoski
Women’s Ballon d’Or 2022 – Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas
Yachine Trophy 2022 – Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois
Men’s Ballon d’Or 2022 – Benzema
Socrates Prize – Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane
Club of the Year award – Manchester City