Full list of winners of UEFA 2019/20 awards

UEFA have announced winners of the 2019/20 awards held in Geneva, Switerzland.
Bayern Munich were the big winners as four of their personnel bagged awards on the day.
The Bavarians striker Robert Lewandowski was crowned 2019/20 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Hans-Dieter Flick all won big on the night.
They had an exceptional year as they won the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League.
READ ALSO: 2020/21 Champions League draw: Messi faces Ronaldo as Man united play PSG
Winners of UEFA 2019/20 awards
Goalkeeper of the Season: Manuel Neuer
Defender of the Season: Joshua Kimmich
Midfielder of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne
Forward of the Season: Robert Lewandowski
Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski
Men's Coach of the Year: Hans-Dieter Flick,
Women's Goalkeeper of the Season: Sarah Bouhaddi
Women's Defender of the Season: Wendie Renard
Women's Midfielder of the Season: Dzsenifer Marozsán
Women's Forward of the Season: Pernille Harder
Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder
Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur