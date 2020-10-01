Full list of winners of UEFA 2019/20 awards

Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
UEFA have announced winners of the 2019/20 awards held in Geneva, Switerzland.

Bayern Munich were the big winners as four of their personnel bagged awards on the day. 

The Bavarians striker Robert Lewandowski was crowned 2019/20 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Hans-Dieter Flick all won big on the night.

They had an exceptional year as they won the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League.

Winners of UEFA 2019/20 awards

Goalkeeper of the Season: Manuel Neuer

Defender of the Season: Joshua Kimmich

Midfielder of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne

Forward of the Season: Robert Lewandowski

Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Men's Coach of the Year: Hans-Dieter Flick,

Women's Goalkeeper of the Season: Sarah Bouhaddi

Women's Defender of the Season: Wendie Renard

Women's Midfielder of the Season: Dzsenifer Marozsán

Women's Forward of the Season: Pernille Harder

Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder

Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur

 

 

 