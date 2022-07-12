Ga Mantse Cup: Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics to renew rivalry in August

Hearts of Oak will renew their rivalry with Accra Great Olympics on Sunday, August 7 at the Accra Sports Stadium when they clash for the Ga Mantse Cup.
The match is to honour the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and to celebrate the 2022 Homowo Festival, the first since he ascended the throne.
The regional derby is also to be used as a rallying point for the vision of the Ga Mantse to construct a modern football academy in Accra.
Delivering a keynote address at the launch of the match, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said he was hopeful that the tie would promote unity in the Ga state and also contribute to the construction of the Ga Mantse School of Football Excellence.
The August 7 fixture will be the third clash between the two sides this calendar year, with the Wonder club seeking a hat-trick of wins over their more successful rivals. Olympics beat Hearts 1-0 on February 6 in the first round of the just-ended Ghana Premier League and recorded an emphatic 3-0 win over the Phobians last month in the reverse fixture at the Accra.
The Ga Mantse Cup is also supported by Bethel Logistics, the National Lottery Authority, Ghana Gas and Republic Bank.