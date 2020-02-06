GBA suspends Patrick Allotey for six months

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has banned World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Welterweight Champion, Patrick Allotey for six months.
His ban follows his recent conduct at the Accra Sports Stadium, during the sixth-week league game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on January 28.
Allotey on the said date, was seen in a video that went rival, punching a football fan Eric Siaw, resulting in a deep cut on his left eye.
"Following the hearing the GBA found you liable on your own plea and has imposed a six (6) months suspension of your professional boxing licence as the appropriate sanction. The suspension takes effect from today 6th day of February 2020" - a portion of GBA statement read.
