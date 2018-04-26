GBA wishes Isaac Dogboe well ahead of bout on Saturday

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a victory message to WBO Interim Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe, as he faces Mexican Jessie Magdaleno for his WBO title on Saturday April 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, USA.
A message issued by the Communications Department of the GBA said “we know you are the Rising Star of Africa and the Royal Storm. The GBA and the people of Ghana believe in you”.
"We know you have what it takes to be like former champions D. K. Poison, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey and current world champion, Emmanuel Tagoe, because you are Ghanaian warrior”.
The GBA noted that, Dogboe is in a special class, and praised him for being self-motivated, expressing confidence in his repertoire of tools necessary for him to emerge victorious in the showdown at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Saturday.
The GBA cautioned Team Dogboe not to be over-confident, but be professional, and go all out for a knockout to bring honour to homself, his team, and all his compatriots around the world.
Isaac Dogboe, a champion in his own class, holds the WBO Interim/ Africa/ Pacific Unified titles as well as the WBC Youth title belts.
In 2012, he represented Ghana at the 2012 Olympic Games. As a professional, he is unbeaten in 18 fights and trained by his father, Paul Dogboe, a winner of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Coach of the Year award.
