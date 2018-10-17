GFA account remain frozen- Normalization Committee discloses

The Normalization Committee have disclosed that they are having financial difficulties because the GFA's account is still frozen and monies cannot be taken to fund projects.
The Normalization Committee are presiding over Ghana Football and will need funds to do a proper restructuring.
The Dr Kofi Amoah led committee claims they are not having access to the Ghana Football Association account which has become a burden as they pre-financing their own activities.
“I am sorry to say this but the Ghana Police is yet to hand over the accounts of the GFA” Naa Odofoley Nortey a member of the Committee addressed the Media on Wednesday.
“We’ve had to pre-finance some of our activities in the hope that when we are finally given access to the accounts, there will be some funds to defray our debts,”
Now, the bank accounts and other assets of the foregoing GFA have been frozen pending investigations.
