Video: "I am not interested in this stupidity"- Rude Normalization Committee member to journalist

A member of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Lawyer Duah Adonteng lost his temper after freelance journalist Ekow Asmah questioned his lateness and he rudely responded, "I am not interested in this stupidity".
Lawyer Duah Adonteng was a bit late for the Normalization Committee's meeting with the media at Alisa Hotel and Ekow Asmah queried why the spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee (Dan Kweku Yeboah) had asked the gathering to clap for the legal practitioner on account of him being a lawyer.
"Let's put our hands together for lawyer Duah Adonteng a member of the committee, he is a legal practitioner so he had to attend some meetings...," Mr Yeboah said.
"Did you say we should clap for him, for coming late, or?" Mr Asmah queried during the Question and Answer segment of the briefing.
"...I didn't appreciate that we were asked to clap for him since he came very late... About one hour late and the reason I am going on that tangent
"Remember the day, the normalization committee was outdoored, members of the media were waiting in the sun for about two and a half hours before it started. Punctuality is very important.
"As a member of the Normalization Committee, I expect that you set a very good example and this is a very bad example...".
A furious Mr Adonteng interrupted him, replying: "You don't know what you are talking about...". He added: " I am not interested in this stupidity".
Lawyer Duah later apologized to Ekow Asmah for his rude responds.
Lawyer Adonteng is a member of the four-member Normalization Committee appointed by FIFA to manage football in Ghana following a corruption scandal.