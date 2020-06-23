GFA in talks with Sports Ministry to evacuate stranded Ghanaian players in Ethiopia

Some Ghanaians footballers who are stranded in Ethiopia are expected to be evacuated in the coming days, the Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has confirmed.
According to him, his outfit in dialogue with the Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamiah to bring home the stranded Ghanaian footballers.
“I have just taken notice of a video of some Ghanaian footballers who seem to be stranded in Ethiopia.. I’m in contact with Hon. Issac Kwame Asiamah (Sports Minister) who has directed that, contact be made with the boys and the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia…..”
“All hands on deck at the moment to offer every support to our brothers…..
“Soon ,….this too shall pass!!!!!!,’ Mr Kurt Okraku wrote on Facebook.
On Tuesday afternoon a video went viral of over twenty-two [22] Ghanaian players including World Cup star Lee Addy, who are stranded in Ethiopia for almost three months following the closure of Ghana’s borders in March as a measure to curb the importation of the deadly COVID-19.
The Twenty-two players are Kweku Andoh, ex Ashgold Captain, Latif Mohammed, ex Medeama SC and Kotoko goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, Rahim Osmanu, Latif Mohammed, Alhassan Nuhu, Fuseini Nuhu, Aaron Amoah, Adamu Mohammed, Osei Mawuli, Iddrisu Nafiu, Amos Acheampong, Fimpong Manso, Yakubu Mohammed, Isaac Amuzu, Kalusha Alhassan, Richmond Adongo, Adam Masalachi, Isaac Oduro, Bismark Oppong, Bismark Appiah, Asiedu Benjamin Kwesi.
According to the players, all attempts to return home have failed and are calling for government’s intervention to get them back home.