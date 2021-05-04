GFA License D Coaching course to start in Kumasi on Monday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course is set to officially commence in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi with Hundred and Ten (110) participants.
All applicants who applied through the Ashanti Regional Football Association (ARFA) are to take note that the course will be in three batches and will run from 10th May to 12th June, 2021.
Some of the key areas of the training include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.
Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions.
Speaking with the communications department, ARFA Chairman, Osei Tutu Agyemang encourages participant to take the course with all seriousness. "Am entreating all participants to take the upcoming course very seriously because it would decide the future of their coaching career. Again, punctuality and discipline much be their guide throughout the course" the Regional Chairman advised.
Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Mintah will lead the training together with other GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators.
The Licence D course will also be held in other regions at a later date.