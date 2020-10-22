Ghana drops in latest FIFA ranking

Ghana have dropped on the Coca Cola FIFA ranking for the month of September.
The West African powerhouse are currently ranked 48th position on the FIFA ranking which means they have slipped by two places.
Ghana’s drop by two places will be attributed to the fact that the Black Stars didn’t play any game during that month.
However, Ghana maintained its position on the rating of countries on the African continent.
Senegal are still the highest-ranked African country on the FIFA ranking. They are followed by Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco and in that order.
The Black Stars are ahead of Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso.
Belgium remain top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.
While there has been no movement among the leading quartet – in descending order: Belgium, France, Brazil and England – Portugal (5th, up 2) have moved into the top five thanks to victories over Croatia (8th, down 2) and Sweden (18th, down 1).
Below are the top-ranked countries in Africa
1. Senegal
2. Tunisia
3. Nigeria
4. Algeria
5. Morocco
6. Ghana
7. Egypt
8. Cameroon
9. Mali
10. Burkina Faso