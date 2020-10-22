Medeama's Opoku Agyemang joins Cape Town City in South Africa

South African side Cape Town City FC have announced the capture of Prince Opoku Agyemang from Medeama.
The striker has joined the Citizens on a year loan with an option to buy after passing his medical and completing the necessary formalities.
Medeama and the Cape Town City reached agreement in April 2020 for the transfer of the 28-year-old striker.
The striker is going to replace Kermit Erasmus who has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.
A club statement read: Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Ghanaian international striker Prince Opoku Agyemang. City and Medeama SC have reached a transfer agreement for an initial 1-year deal with the option to extend to June 2024.
Opoku Agyemang scored 11 goals in 13 matches for Medeama, providing three assists in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
He joined the Mauve and Yellows at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season from New Edubiase United FC.
Opoku Agyemang was part of the Ghana team that finished as runners-up at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.