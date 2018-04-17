First National Bank - Join our community

Ghana Premier League: Kotoko play Chelsea, Hearts face Karela

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana Premier League matchday eight
Matchday eight of the Ghana Premier League will be played in midweek of 18 and 19 April at all league centres.

Disappointing results were recorded by both Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko and both giants will have the opportunity to redeem themselves in midweek.

Ashantigold dropped their first three points last week but are still leading the table.

WAFA have lost four games in a row after a brilliant start and will need a win against league leaders Ashgold to bounce back to form.

Ghana Premier League matchday eight fixtures


Wednesday


Aduana vs Dwarfs
Venue: Agyemang Badu Park

WAFA SC vs Ashantigold
Venue: Sogakope

Inter Allies vs Eleven Wonders
Venue:Tema

Karela vs Hearts of Oak
Venue: Anyinase Cam Park

Bechem United vs Wa All Stars
Venue: Fosu Gyeabour

Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea
Venue:Baba Yara Stadium

Elmina Sharks vs Medeama
Venue: Medeama


Thursday

Liberty Professionals vs Dreams
Venue: Sogakope