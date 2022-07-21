Ghana's Evelyn Badu wins double at CAF Awards 2022

Ghana's Evelyn Badu picked two awards at the CAF Awards 2022 held in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night.
The Hasaacas Ladies attacker won the maiden CAF Inter-club Women's Player of the Year award.
She beat off stiff competition from South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns duo Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbanie.
Evelyn Badu also picked the coveted CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award after edging compatriot Doris Boaduwaa and Morocco and Saint Etienne's Yasmine Zouhir to the prize.
She was very integral during the trophy-laden 2019/2020 season for the giants of the west as they made a clean sweep of all domestic titles and also represented Ghana at the maiden CAF Women's Champions League where they finished as runners-up.
Eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns Women stopped them as they finished second to the South African side.
South African side Mamelodi Sundowns handed the Ghanaian Women's side a 2-0 defeat in the finals of the tournament.
After her exploits at the maiden CAF Women's Champions League where she emerged the goal queen, Evelyn Badu swiftly joined Norwegian side Alvaldsness IL.
Evelyn Badu for her efforts was named the Player of the Tournament as her Hasaacas Ladies side came second.
She is currently preparing with the Black Princesses team for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica and the awards was picked on her behalf by Black Queen's coach Mercy Tagoe.
Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)