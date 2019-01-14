Ghana U-20 moves camp to WAFA ahead of Niger 2019

Ghana's U-20 side have moved camp to the West African Football Academy (WAFA) to put finishing to the team's preparation ahead of next month’s CAF U20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Niger.
Coach Jimmy Cobblah’s side have been drawn in Group B of the competition with Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso.
The former Inter Allies coach, is convinced the facilities at Sogakope-based academy will help in their preparations for the next month tournament.
''We have moved camp to Sogakope to help in our preparations for the tournament which will be taking place soon,'' Cobblah is quoted by Graphic Sports.''I am expecting a full house which includes foreign-based players for the team and with the way training is going, I believe we will make a significant impact at the tournament.''
The Black Satellites will be looking to annex the trophy for the 4th time having previously won it in 1993,1999 and 2009.
The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland as the CAF representatives.
