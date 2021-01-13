Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru joins Anderlecht

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has completed a loan move from Austrian side RB Salzburg to Belgian giants Anderlecht.
The midfielder has joined the Belgian side on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.
The 23-year-old central midfielder has spent the last two seasons playing at Austria, including loans from Salzburg to Lustenau, Wolfsberger AC and FC St Gallen.
Ashimeru became a key member of the Salzburg team last year as they completed the Austrian League and Cup double and reached the Round Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League.
The Sports Director at RSC Anderlecht, Peter Verbeke said: "Majeed is a young, versatile midfielder with a lot of verticality in his game. He was schooled withing the Red Bull philosophy, meaning his profile matches what we look for in a player. On top of that, Majeed has good acceleration and he loves to infiltrate.
“Even more importantly, Majeed really wanted to come to Anderlecht, and we negotiated an option to buy the player, which gives us a perspective on a long term collaboration."
Taking to Social Media, the midfielder revealed his excitement and said he can't wait to meet his new mates.
Proud and looking forward to meeting my new family soon. @rscanderlecht #Maker #MA18 God Alone🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7FkIdIzcwZ— Majeed Ashimeru (@MajeedAshimeru) January 13, 2021
Ashimeru started his career in Ghana with West African Football Academy.