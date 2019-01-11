Ghanaians Abroad: Emma Boateng assists, Dwamena watches from bench as Barca succumbed to Levante

Barcelona fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Levante in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey last-16 tie as Emmanuel Boateng featured.
Ghanaian duo, Emmanuel Boateng and Rafael Dwamena were in the matchday squad as they defeated the Copa Del Rey champions.
Boateng, who started the game for Paco Lopez's outfit was replaced by Jose Luis Morales in the 62nd minute.
Dwamena was on the substitute bench as he watched his Ghanaian counterpart registering an assist ion the 18th minute to Real Madrid loanee, Borja Mayoral to latch home.
Erick Cabaco and Borja Mayoral scored in the opening 20 minutes to give the hosts a comfortable lead at half-time.
Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho pulled a goal back for Barcelona with a late penalty.
The defeat came just three weeks after Barcelona had thrashed Levante 5-0 in the league, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick.
The second leg will take place at the Nou Camp on Thursday and the Black Stars strikers especially Emmanuel Boateng are expected to play a pivotal role to ensure Levante advance to the next stage of the competition.
