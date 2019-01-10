Ghanaian forward Majeed Warris hits 30 goals in Ligue 1

Black Stars striker Abdul Majeed Waris has scored 30 goals in the colours of Nantes in France’s Ligue 1.
Waris scored the opener in the Green & Yellow’s 2-0 win over Montpellier on Tuesday night.
The French side who sit 11th on the Ligue 1 table, made the proud announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.
"By opening the goal scoring against Montpellier. Waris reached the symbolic mark of 30 goals in the French Ligue 1 yesterday,” said the translated post.
It now remains to be seen if the 27-year-old from Tamale-born will return to his parent club FC Porto of Portugal or strike a permanent deal with Nantes.
Nantes will be entertaining Stade Rennais on Sunday and Warris is expected to play an integral role for the Yellow and Green outfit.
