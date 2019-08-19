Godfred Donsah joins Belgian side Cercle Brugge

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah has joined Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge on a season-long loan with a reported €5m option to buy.
The Ghanaian becomes the second Serie A-based midfielder to join the Belgian side this summer after Stephane Omeonga.
The 23-year-old featured a paltry seven times for the Rossoblu last season. Donsah has spent practically his entire career in Italy, starting out at the Palermo youth academy in January 2012.
He moved on to Verona and Cagliari, before joining Bologna for €7m in 2015.
