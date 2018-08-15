Government responds to FIFA's suspension threat

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have released a statement over the suspension threat by FIFA following the government's decision to liquidate the assets of the GFA.
FIFA sent a letter on Monday 13, August 2018 August 2018 telling the government of Ghana to withdraw the decision of liquidating the assets of the GFA before August 27th or face suspension.
According to the statement, the government of Ghana is not interested in interfering in the running of football but took the decision to liquidate the GFA for the sole purpose of eradicating corruption and other forms of illegality.
Also in the statement signed by the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, the Government of Ghana and FIFA should meet for further discussion to "explore a mutually acceptable route to achieving our common goal.”