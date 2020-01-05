GPL: Medeama SC name starting line up to face Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC have named their starting line up to take on Hearts of Oak in today's crunch Ghana Premier League week 2 encounter.
The game which is expected to kick start at 3:00 pm will be played at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.
Medeama are in a confident mood after recording an impressive 3-1 win at Ebusua Dwarfs in their opening league match last week.
Returnees, Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro has been named on the against Hearts after missing the trip to Ebusua Dwarfs.
Also, midfield duo Eric Kwakwa and Rashid Nortey, defender Bright Enchil as well as striker Kalibo Toussaint are not in the 18-man squad due to injury.
Hearts of Oak will be looking to appease their fans with a win after losing their opening game and will have to double their effort as their only away win against Medeama came in a Match Day 2 fixture under Kenichi Yatsuhashi in 2016.