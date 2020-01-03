GPL week 2: Kotoko 'Shatta' dreams of Legon Cities at Accra Sports Stadium

Legon Cities took on Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 3, 2019.
Kotoko made sure their fans smiled the brightest as they recorded a 3-1 win against Legon Cities.
The much talked about game which was hyped by Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale saw Legon Cities formally Wa All-Stars take the lead in the 11th minute through Greek import Panayotis Papadopoulos.
Legon Cities attacked down the left-wing and Romeo Oppong got to the end of a long pass to send in a shot across which was connected by Papadopoulos Panayotis.
They dominated the game and pressed Kotoko for more goals but the Porcupines responded well.
Augustine Okrah made it 1-1 for Kotoko before half time.
Songne Yacouba pounced on a loosed ball halfway the Cities centre half and provides a through pass for Augustine Okrah, who went head-on with the goalkeeper to lob the ball over him.
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale thrilled the crowd as he performed some of his songs at half time.
Shatta Wale performing at half time
Kotoko started the second half brightly and their speedster Emmanuel Gyamfi capitalise on a defensive error to make it 2-1 to Kotoko in the 51st minute.
Emmanuel Gyamfi scored his second of the day and Kotoko's 3rd in the 60th minute.
Songne Yacouba took on two defenders and provides a cross into the goal area which took a wicked deflection before falling for Emmanuel Gyamfi who headed into an empty net.
Kotoko continued to dominate the game and showed their class which saw them win the game comfortably.
This win takes them to the top of the Ghana Premier League table with two wins from two games.