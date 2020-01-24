GPL week 6 Preview: Hearts-Kotoko to renew rivalry, Chelsea play Aduana in regional Derby

Ghana's two most glamorous clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be renewing their rivalry this weekend to see which team earns the bragging rights in the first Super Clash of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The two teams set the stage alight for a perfect Super Sunday clash match after recording wins in their last games. The Porcupines returned to winning ways against Ebusua Dwarfs after losing their previous two matches while the Phobians rallied from a goal down to beat Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf last week.
The Phobians are ninth on the table with seven points and, a win for them on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium could see them go third if other results go their way. Kotoko are seventh with nine points and, they could go second with a win.
Injuries and suspension Updates
Asante Kotoko have been boosted by the return of Collins Ameyaw and Mudasiru Salifu who returned to training on Monday after picking up knocks in the 1-0 lost to Chelsea.
Further, long term absentees, Maxwell Baakoh and Abdul Ganiu played in a warm friendly in midweek against Kumawuman on Tuesday and it is unsure whether they will be considered for selection while new signee William Opoku Mensah is eligible to feature after his International Transfer Certificate landed.
Defender Agyeman Badu is illegible to play because of accumulated yellow cards.
Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, will be missing the services of winger Kwadwo Obeng Junior who suffered a knock in the game against Liberty Professionals.
What the coaches are saying?
“We have had some good training sessions since our last game with Liberty Professionals and, the confidence level among the boys is high with the hunger to deliver unimaginably”, Coach Odoom told our Hearts of Oak communication department.
“The boys are determined to win this game on Sunday and, I believe the performance will be a massive improvement on what we have produced in our last two games against WAFA and Liberty Professionals.
‘’We cannot be overawed by the occasion and we must make the most of our home advantage with the support of our fans as we go for the win”, he added.
Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu believes his side is fired up for the weekend’s clash and want their fans to be confident of a positive outcome.
“Kotoko is always ready for Hearts of Oak encounters,” he told Asempa FM.
“I believe they [Hearts of Oak] are always ready for us. You know matches between these two sides is a high profile game and nobody is going to relax.
“I know they are preparing very well and have one eye on this game.
“It is going to be an interesting game. We have one eye on the game. The El Classico is on so let us wait and see what happens on Sunday,” he added.
Konadu is in the second stint as Kotoko manager after he was reappointed last month. In his first stint, he managed to one win and a draw in two times he faced Hearts.
Head to Head
Head-to-head since 2010
16.06.19 SPC Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko (1 : 1), (4 : 5pen)
29.04.18 PL Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak 0 : 1
06.08.17 PL Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak 1 : 1
19.03.17 PL Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko 1 : 0
24.07.16 PL Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak 1 : 1
02.05.16 PL Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko 0 : 1
02.08.15 PL Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko 1 : 2
07.02.15 PL Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak 0 : 1
01.06.14 PL Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak 0 : 0
22.09.13 PL Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko 0 : 1
05.05.13 PL Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko 1 : 1
18.11.12 PL Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak 0 : 0
15.04.12 PL Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak 2 : 1
20.11.11 PL Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko 0 : 0
20.03.11 PL Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko 0 : 2
31.10.10 PL Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak 0 : 1
Elsewhere, Leaders Berekum Chelsea will host Aduana Stars in a regional Derby in the top of the table clash on Saturday. Chelsea lead the Ghana Premier League table with 13 points and have the tightest defence after no team have been able to put a ball at the back of their net in the opening 5 games.
Aduana Stars, second on the log will be hoping their marksman Yahaya Mohammed who is the top of the GPL with 6 goals aide them record an away which to leapfrog Chelsea