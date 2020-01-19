GPL week 5: Hearts stage comeback to beat Liberty, Matthew Anim Cudjoe scores in Kotoko win

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League matchday 5 round of matches have been honoured across all league centres.
Hearts of Oak mini resurgent continues after rallied from behind to beat Liberty Professional in the Accra Derby at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.
The Phobians struck two late goals in the second half to manage a 2-1 win over the Scientific Soccer lads.
Michael Sefah opened the scoring for Liberty after just 33 seconds when he headed home from a corner.
The Phobians came in strong in the second half in search of the equaliser. Hearts of Oak struck twice in 2 minutes through substitute Benard Arthur and Kofi Kordzi in the 86th and 88th minute to win the game.
Elsewhere in Kumasi, Asante Kotoko returned to winnings ways after they beat Ebusua at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Kotoko have failed to score in the last two games losing against Chelsea and Medeama respectively but on Sunday they saw off the threat of Ebusua Dwarfs.
Goals from 16-year-old Matthew Anim Cudjoe and Richard Arthur seek the 3 points for the Porcupines.
Kotoko were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute after Christopher Nettey was impeded in the box. Songne Yacouba took up the challenge but missed from the spot to give the Porcupines an advantage.
Dwarfs proved a hard nut for the Porcupines to crack until the 83rd minute when 16-year-old Matthew Anim Cudjoe feed on Justice Blay's header to put the ball into the right bottom corner.
Naby Keita doubled the lead 3 minutes later to win the game for Kotoko.
Over in Dormaa, Aduana Stars bounced back to winning ways after their midweek to Eleven Wonders in Techiman.
The 'Ogya Boys' recorded a 2-0 victory over Legon Cities at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park. Yahaya Mohammed brace either side of the half strike bagged the 3 points for his team. The goal was his 7th of the season as he is leading the top scorers' chart.
The defeat also means Legon Cities are yet to win a game this season.
On Saturday, Berekum Chelsea perfect start to the season continued after they shocked AshantiGold in Obuasi. Chelsea stunned the Miners by a lone goal at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
Kofi Owusu's second-half strike propelled Chelsea to their fourth win of the 2019/20 which also handed the AshantiGold their first defeat.
Chelsea are still yet to concede after their opening 5 games.
Full Results
AshantiGold 0-1 Berekum Chelsea
Aduana Stars 2-0 Legon Cities
Kotoko 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Dreams FC 1-0 Medeama SC
Elmina Sharks 1-1 Olympics
Inter Allies 1-1 WAFA SC
Karela Utd 1-1 King Faisal
Liberty 1-2 Hearts Of Oak
