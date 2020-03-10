Great Olympics taunts Hearts of Oak ahead of 'Accra Derby'

Great Olympics have taunted Hearts of Oak ahead of their 'Accra Derby' this week.
The two clubs will be locking horns at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana Premier League match week 13.
Both teams have been far from good since the 2019/2020 Ghanaian domestic top-flight league commenced and continues to struggle even after playing 13 matches.
Olympics who lie 14th on the log head into the match in full confidence following Saturday's 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs while Hearts who have struggled to pick up wins at the Accra Sports Stadium were held to a scoring on Sunday and are now 9th placed.
Ahead of Wednesday's clash Olympics have fired shots that they are the real owners of the capital. They tweeted: True Landlords of the capital!... not those lotto kiosk colour boys
Frederick Samena has been tasked to officiate the contest, he will be assisted by the Pascal Mawusi and Kofi Nyarko Bakae while Philip Arthur Forson.
The ticket prices for the derby have also been announced. The tickets for the Popular Stand and the Center Line will go for Gh₵10 respectively while the Lower VIP will be sold at Gh₵20.00.
Meanwhile, tickets for the Upper VIP will be sold at ₵30 with tickets for the VVIP expected to go for ₵50.
Hearts of Oak hosts Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 11 at 7:00 pm.