PrimeNewsGhana

MTN FA Cup Round 32 draw: Hearts of Oak get Okwahu as Liberty Professionals handed Great Olympics

By Vincent Ashitey

The round of 32 draw of the 2020 MTN FA Cup has been held today, Wednesday, March 4 at the M Plaza Hotel.

The fixtures promises to be exciting as most local derbies will be witnessed in this round as Venomous Vipers will be up against Elmina Sharks in an all Fante Derby.

Medeama SC will host King Faisal Babies in an all premier league affairs whiles Ashantigold squares it off with Sarmatex 1996.

Accra Hearts of Oak will rekindle old rivalry as they host the “asaase aban “ lads in Accra .

The Round of 32 pairings are as follows;

ZONE 1 - NORTHERN,UPPER / BRONG AHAFO REGION

Tamale City Fc Vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals

Wa Suntaa Vs Tano Bofoakwa

Bechem United Vs Unity FC

Paga Crocodile Stars Vs Real Tamale

United Young Apostles Vs Kenyasi New Dreams

ZONE 2 - ASHANTI, CENTRAL / WESTERN REGION

Medeama SC Vs King Faisal FC

Ashantigold Vs FC Sarmatex 1996

BYF Academy Vs Unistars Academy

Venomous Vipers Vs Elmina Sharks FC

Nzema Kotoko Vs Asokwa Deportivo

ZONE 3 - GREATER ACCRA ,VOLTA / EASTERN REGION

Accra Hearts of Oak Vs Okwahu United

Legon Cities Vs Vision FC

Likpe Heroes Vs Dreams FC

Emmanuel FC Vs Star Madrid

Liberty Professionals Vs Accra Great Olympics

Tema Youth FC Vs WAFA