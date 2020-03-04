MTN FA Cup Round 32 draw: Hearts of Oak get Okwahu as Liberty Professionals handed Great Olympics

The round of 32 draw of the 2020 MTN FA Cup has been held today, Wednesday, March 4 at the M Plaza Hotel.
The fixtures promises to be exciting as most local derbies will be witnessed in this round as Venomous Vipers will be up against Elmina Sharks in an all Fante Derby.
Medeama SC will host King Faisal Babies in an all premier league affairs whiles Ashantigold squares it off with Sarmatex 1996.
Accra Hearts of Oak will rekindle old rivalry as they host the “asaase aban “ lads in Accra .
The Round of 32 pairings are as follows;
ZONE 1 - NORTHERN,UPPER / BRONG AHAFO REGION
Tamale City Fc Vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals
Wa Suntaa Vs Tano Bofoakwa
Bechem United Vs Unity FC
Paga Crocodile Stars Vs Real Tamale
United Young Apostles Vs Kenyasi New Dreams
ZONE 2 - ASHANTI, CENTRAL / WESTERN REGION
Medeama SC Vs King Faisal FC
Ashantigold Vs FC Sarmatex 1996
BYF Academy Vs Unistars Academy
Venomous Vipers Vs Elmina Sharks FC
Nzema Kotoko Vs Asokwa Deportivo
ZONE 3 - GREATER ACCRA ,VOLTA / EASTERN REGION
Accra Hearts of Oak Vs Okwahu United
Legon Cities Vs Vision FC
Likpe Heroes Vs Dreams FC
Emmanuel FC Vs Star Madrid
Liberty Professionals Vs Accra Great Olympics
Tema Youth FC Vs WAFA