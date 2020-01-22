Hard work will qualify Ghana to 2022 World Cup - CK Akonnor

Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablen Akonnor has insisted that only hard work will qualify his outfit to the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.
His comments come after the 2022 World Cup draw held at the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt yesternight. The draw saw Ghana been pitted alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G.
The Black Stars who have played in three World Cup tournament will be hoping to secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar after failing to book a place at the last edition in Russia 2018.
"We know all the teams South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia will do their bit to get there but we will put in hard work and we know that hard work pays," said the 45-year old after the draw.
"The last one we went to was in Brazil, we didn't qualify for the last one and we are hoping and believing that this is the time for us to be back there.
"But it is important for us to put in hard work. It is the desire for all the teams to qualify but we will put a lot of work in the desire to qualify."
The leaders of each group will qualify to the third round where they will be drawn into five home-and-away ties.
Only the winners of each group will seal passage to final playoff round for a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar