Hearts of Oak mourn Ghana legends Opoku Afriyie, Kwasi Owusu

Hearts of Oak have expressed their sadness following the death of their former player Opoku Afriyie.
The ex-Black Stars striker reportedly passed away on Sunday, 29 March, 2020 in Kumasi.
Opoku Afriyie played for Hearts of Oak during the twilight of his career.
He grabbed the headlines in 1978 by scoring twice to help the Black Stars account for Uganda in the Afcon final. He also featured at the 1980 tournament.
He was the top scorer in the Ghana domestic football league in 1979 and 1981.
Ghana football also lost another legend on Monday as ex-Black Stars captain Kwasi Owusu has died.
Kwasi Owusu captained Ghana for several years in 1960s and 70s and represented Ghana at two Africa Cup of Nations, attending one Olympics Games tournament in 1972 and held the record of all-time certified top goalscorer for Ghana with 36 goals until 2013 where Asamoah Gyan beat that record.
In 1972 Africa Cup of Nations, Owusu netted three times to take the Black Stars to the finals where Ghana lost out to Sudan.
The Phobians have joined the football world in paying tribute to the former-Ghana legends who have departed the earth.
Hearts of Oak is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player, Opoku Afriyie and another national hero, Kwesi Wusu. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in these difficult times.