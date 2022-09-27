Hearts of Oak sack Samuel Boadu

MTN FA Cup Champions Accra Hearts of Oak has terminated the contract of head coach Samuel Boadu.
The decision comes back on a poor string of results in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League and last season.
The club failed to win any of its last 5 games last season losing 4 games and drawing 1.
Boadu is yet to lead Hearts of Oak to victory in the opening 3 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.
He lost the opener against Aduana Stars in Dormaa before drawing against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko respectively.
Boadu leaves with backroom staff which include his assistant Hamzah Obeng and goalkeeper's trainer Eric Amponsah
According to reports Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has been lined up to replace him.