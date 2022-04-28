I can perform - Kenny Padi refutes erectile dysfunction rumours

Referee Joseph Kenny Padi has reacted to claims that he is yet to have an erection since officiating in the Super Clash game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League Week 24 fixture.
According to him, he has been performing his duties as a man, adding that the said publications about his personal life had been traumatic, embarrassing and designed to tarnish his image as a strong man in bed.
“I am so very surprised about the falsehood being peddled about my erection," he told Grapgic Sports.
"This is because I have never granted any interview to any radio station, so the rumour that I have not had any erection since the match or I have resigned as a professional referee is completely false” he explained.
“There is nothing wrong with my erection, so I have been enjoying my marriage so much. This is why I was surprised when I heard rumours about my erection.
The match official grabbed the headlines following his decision to award Kotoko a penalty in the matchday 24 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 10.
Midfielder Abdul Aziz was adjudged to have brought down Fabio Gama in the box of the Phobians. Franck Mbella made no mistake from the resulting kick as he scored in the 15th minute with his goal securing the maximum points against their rivals.
Hearts of Oak have petitioned the Ghana Football Association, GFA over his performance in their narrow defeat to their rival.
On April 20 Referee Joseph Kenny Padi was suspended for the rest of the league season after the Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association’s decision that he erred in awarding the penalty to Kotoko against Hearts of Oak.
Contrary to media reports that suggested he has quit refereeing due to the ban, Padi said he is waiting for his suspension to be over to pick his whistle again to officiate games he will be assigned.