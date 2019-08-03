I'm ready for Teofimo Lopez - Richard Commey

IBF lightweight Champion Richard Commey has replied Teofimo Lopez after the latter claimed that he is not ready to fight him.
The Commey and Lopez are expected to face each other after they won their respective bouts are Ray Beltran and Masayoshi Nakatani respectively, but the American-Honduran boxer is having second thoughts about the showdown.
According to the Ghanaian boxer, he is ready to honour the fight with his current mandatory challenger.
“He is young but he and his team have talked their way into the fight,” Commey told BoxingScene.com
“If he’s not ready, that’s not my problem because I am and I will be ready come fight night.”
The statement comes on the back of an interview Lopez granted on Max Kellerman’s ESPN boxing show where he stated that the bout may not happen if he fails to sort his personal issues that are bothering him at the moment.
“If we don’t sort these things out, there won’t be a fight between myself and Richard Commey,” revealed Lopez. “I have to regroup within myself. I can beat all these guys, impressively and without any flaws in the ring.
"But if Teofimo is not happy when he’s in the ring, then those are the problems that—the only person that can beat me, is me.”
