Hard work pays, don't resort to mallams - Commey advises boxers

IBF Lightweight Champion Richard Commey has advised fellow Ghanaian boxers do away with mallams and train hard as that is the only secret to success.
Commey, 32, in late June knocked out challenger Raymundo Beltran in the 8th round in California as he defended his IBF title.
Speaking on Okay FM "ekansodwoodwoo" program the Bukom-native boxer said he has never resorted to any mallam in making his way to the top.
"I have never visited any mallam before as well as cast a black spell. Holding the IBF title should be an eye-opener to the upcoming boxers."
Richard Commey also urged the boxers to be spiritual as they train hard.
Meanwhile, Commey is expected to face mandatory challenger Teofimo Lopez who saw off Masayoshi Nakatani on July 19 but the American-Honduran boxer has disclosed that the bout may not happen if he fails to sort his personal issues that are bothering him at the moment.
“If we don’t sort these things out, there won’t be a fight between myself and Richard Commey. I have to regroup within myself. I can beat all these guys, impressively and without any flaws in the ring" Lopez told Espn.
"But if Teofimo is not happy when he’s in the ring, then those are the problems that—the only person that can beat me, is me."
