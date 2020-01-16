Physical and spiritual attack from supporters forced my resignation - Ex-Dwarfs coach Essibu

Immediate past coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, Robert Essibu has disclosed why he stepped down from his position as the technical head of Ghana Premier League side.
The gaffer resigned yesterday after squandering a goal advantage to lose 2-1 to Liberty Professionals at home.
Announcing his resignation after the game, the former trainer said, the decision to part ways with Dwarfs was due to the physical and spiritual attack he was suffering from the supporters.
"I don't want to stay in the job and lose my life because about 90% of supporters spiritually and physically do attack me and if I don't take time I might die, hence the decision to resign."
Essibu oversaw four matches with the Cape Coast side failing to pick a single point. During that period, the club lost two home matches as well as two away games which have seen them lying at the bottom of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League standings.
Essibu is the second coach to part ways with a club this season after Hearts of Oak’s Kim Grant who was shown the exit door by his employers after losing his first game against Berekum Chelsea.