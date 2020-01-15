GPL week 4: Medeama SC beat 10-man Kotoko as WAFA fire blank against Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC beat Asante Kotoko in the midweek encounter at the Akoon Park on matchday 4 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The Mauve and Yellows beat the Porcupines by a lone to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
Prince Opoku Agyemang's goal first-half strike was enough to claim the maximum points for the Tarkwa based club. He opened the scoring after Emmanuel Agyemang Badu was penalised for bringing down Agyemin Boateng in the box.
Opoku Agyemang made no mistake from the spot as he sent Felix Annan the wrong way to score his fourth goal of the season. Kotoko had to play the majority of the second half with a man down after left-back Imoro Ibrahim was given his marching orders following a rash tackle on Daniel Egyin resulting in a second bookable offence.
The win meant Medeama have won their two home matches beating Ghana's two most glamorous clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko respectively.
Over at Sogakope, WAFA were held to a goalless draw by Hearts of Oak. The Academy boys who have a superior advantage over the Phoabians at the Sogakope Park since 2015 failed to breach the resolute defence of the visitors.
In Accra, visitors Elmina Sharks recorded a slim victory over Inter Allies. Sharks beat Capelli boys 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium as Eleven Wonders recorded a 1-0 victory over Aduana Stars in Techiman to end their end unbeaten run.
RESULTS
Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Dreams FC
Eleven Wonders 1-0 Aduana Stars
Ebusua Dwarfs 1-2 Liberty Professionals
WAFA SC 0-0 Hearts of Oak
Medeama SC 1-0 Kotoko
King Faisal 2-2 Bechem United
Inter Allies 2-3 Elmina Sharks