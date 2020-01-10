I will use my experience to psyche my teammates - Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda says he will serve as a role model to his teammates by giving them tips on how to play without fear and hold onto games.
Fatau Dauda who has rich experience having the man the post for seasons with former club AshantiGold as well as the senior national team, the Black Stars says he has been having pep talks with his teammates to aid their season.
The 'Money boys' last week were exceptional in the opening 45 minutes against Asante Kotoko but collapsed in the second half as they lost 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's clash against Dreams FC, Fatau Daudu said things of such nature (second-half collapse) are bound to happen as it is a relatively young team but they will come good as the season progress.
"It is true I have experience and day in day out I try to talk to the team, for instance ahead of the Kotoko clash I told them to play without fear and give their best. This is a young team and some have never played in the Premier League, with time we will get better"
The 2016 champions (formerly Wa All Stars) are 12th on the League log after two games which single point.
Meanwhile, they have announced special packages for fans of the club ahead of their matchday 3 encounter against Dreams FC in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
In the club's bid to encourage its fans to troop to the match center in their numbers to intimidate their opponents, they have released a list of packages.
According to the club under its new investors, fans who will like to watch them play this weekend are expected to pay only 25ghc which includes transportation, match ticket and products from their sponsors and a club souvenir.