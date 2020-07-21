Isaac Dogboe fights Chris Avalos tonight

Ghana’s former World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight champion, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe will return to the ring tonight against Chris Avalos.
It will be the fight time the dethroned champion will be mounting the ring since his double loss to Emmanuel Navarette. Dogboe lost his world title to Navarrete in two consecutive fights in December 2018 and May 2019.
On Tuesday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Dogboe will open a new chapter at the featherweight division at 126 pounds.
The former world champion, 25, will be hoping to beat Avalos to get himself back into the world title picture again.
Isaac Dogboe’s opponent is a 30-year-old who started his boxing career in 2008.
READ ALSO: Paul Dogboe reveals why his son Isaac parted ways with Freddie Roach within a week
All you need to know about Chris Matthew Avalos
Chris Matthew Avalos is an American boxer of Mexican descent and was born on November 5, 1989.
Born in San Diego, Avalos is now based in Lancaster and has quite a Mexican following.
Avalos is nicknamed ‘Hitman’ for his heavy punches. Fellow boxer Leo Santa Cruz described him as a ‘tough fighter’. He is an orthodox fighter which means his strength is in his right hand.
He has a height of 5ft, 7inch (170cm) and a reach of 68 (173 cm). Dogboe is 5’4 with a reach of 64cm.
Since making his professional debut in 2008, Avalos has fought 34 times, having won 27 and lost 7 times.
20 of those victories have come by knockouts with three of the defeats also by same.
His last bout was a defeat against Puerto Rican boxer Abimael Ortiz.