Isaac Dogboe unveiled as Niche Cocoa ambassador

Isaac Dogboe has been named an ambassador for Niche Cocoa, an indigenous Ghanaian premium chocolate products brand.
The unveiling ceremony came off at the African Regent Hotel in Accra on Monday, June 6 where he also officially announced his upcoming bout against American boxer Joet Gonzalez.
“I thank God for this opportunity and many others that have come my way. I have always believed in the Ghanaian and African brand. It’s one thing using our resources to project ourselves to the rest of the world”
“I will definitely add Niche cocoa drink to my nutrition. I have already spoken to my nutritionist and we are going to add it to my nutrition,” Dogboe told Joy Sports.
READ ALSO: Confident Isaac Dogboe says he will knock out Joet Gonzalez in round 7
By the deal, he will feature in commercials and communication campaigns in a deal that the company describes as one that will last a long time. Niche Cocoa, which has been known for its high-end chocolate products have now introduced cocoa beverages into the market and will have Dogboe use his brand to promote the line.
“We are prepared to support Isaac Dogboe with whatever he needs to get back to the top. He has worked hard and we identify with him as a Ghanaian brand that has quality and in wanting to go global, we see him as a worthy ambassador to help us achieve that,” Lloyd Ashiley, the CEO of Niche Cocoa Industry Limited said.
Dogboe speaking ahead of Joet Gonzalez bout said the latter will not travel the distance with him when they mount the ring on July 23 2022, in Minnesota.