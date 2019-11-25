It's crucial to start the League well - Great Olympics signee Godfred Saka

Great Olympics new signee Godfred Saka has forewarned his outfit how important is it to begin the upcoming Ghana Premier League season on a good note.
According to the experienced defender, domestic football in the country have been on a hiatus for the past year and with the League starting next month the "Wonder Club" needs to have a good pre-season to begin the campaign on a flying start.
“This year’s league will be very different”, Saka told FOX Sports in an interview.
“It has been very long since we played league matches in Ghana so if you are a club and you if don’t prepare well before starting, you will struggle. The first five to six matches are very important and if you don’t start well, before you realise you are left behind”, he warned.
Over the weekend Godfred Saka completed a move to Great Olympics on a two-year deal. He is expected to bring his vast experience on board as the Accra based bid to stay in the Ghana Premier League following their reinstatement. Saka played 10 seasons with former club Aduana Stars where he aided them to win their first Ghana Premier League in 2010.
His capture follows that of Emmanuel Clottey who joined the Wonder Club early this month.
Accra Great Olympics were reinstated to the top tier after a proposal during the GFA extraordinary congress was affirmed by delegates.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association have announced that the new Ghana Premier League season, comprising of the National Women's League and Division One League will start on December 28.