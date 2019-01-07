JAK Foundation explains why no penalties were played in Kotoko-Ashgold draw 

Organizers of the JAK anniversary cup match have explained why there was no penalty shootout to determine the winner of the game between Kotoko and AshantiGold SC.
The match which traveled beyond 120 saw a bizarre end as no penalties were played to crown a winner.
Prof. Agyemang Duah, CEO of J.A Kuffuor Foundation has apologized to fans who left the Baba Yara stadium in disappointment.
"we are sorry for what happened but discussions are ongoing to play a rematch". he told Oyerepa FM
Prof Duah also admitted that there was an agreement prior to the game between Kotoko and AshGold that there will be no penalty shootout should the game ends in a draw but apologized for miscommunication to the public.
" It was a mistake on our part for not communicating a change in plans but I can assure all and sundry that H.E former President John Agyekum Kuffuor will grace the rematch," he added.
Asante Kotoko SC and AshantiGold SC approached the game with all seriousness whiles being poised to carry the day in order to win their first trophy of the year 2019.
The first half of the match did not produce any goal despite both teams creating a lot of chances.
AshantiGold were the better side in the first half as they dominated most part of the game.
The Porcupine Warriors finally took the lead through an Emmanuel Gyamfi goal on the 57th-minute mark.
Richard Djodji restored parity for the miners with a curling shot from 20 meters out on the 68th minute to ensure the game ended one all at the end of the full 90 minutes.
The game was pushed to extra time but neither side could get that second goal to win the match.
The later date for the second leg is yet to be decided by organizers of the match and the regional rivals will have to wait in patience for another time to get one over their opponent.
Read also: HIGHLIGHTS: Asante Kotoko 1-1 AshantiGold (J.A Kuffuor Cup)