HIGHLIGHTS: Asante Kotoko 1-1 AshantiGold (J.A Kuffuor Cup)

The J.A Kufuor Cup game between regional rivals Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold ended under shocking circumstances on Sunday leaving fans livid after both teams had settled for a 1-1 draw - with no winner declared.
Both sides approached the game with all seriousness whiles being poised to carry the day in order to win their first trophy of the year 2019.
The first half of the match did not produce any goal despite both teams creating a lot of chances.
Ashanti Gold were the better side in the first half as they dominated most part of the game.
The Porcupine Warriors finally took the lead through an Emmanuel Gyamfi goal on the 57th-minute mark.
The enterprising winger latched onto a cross from Abass Mohammed and went past AshantiGold defender Osei Agyeman before firing into the right corner of the post.
Richard Djodji restored parity for the miners with a curling shot from 20 meters out on the 68th minute to ensure the game ended one all at the end of the full 90 minutes.
The game was pushed to extra time but neither side could get that second goal to win the match.
The later date for the second leg is yet to be decided by organizers of the match and the regional rivals will have to wait in patience for another time to get one over their opponent.
