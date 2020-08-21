James Akaminko pens heartfelt letter to AshantiGold fans

I write this not to thank all AshantiGold Sporting Club family for the great support received during the years I have been part of his club.
When AshantiGold Sporting Club chose me as of their team I felt extremely honoured because I knew this club stands for and how it trusted me. Today I am certain that it was the best of decision.
There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense.
I want to give special thanks to all the Board of Directors of AshantiGold Sporting Club as well as every member of the coaching staff and to my teammates who helped me win so many trophies.
I learnt a lot about myself I developed a great deal becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning.
I am really grateful to the AshantiGold fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Len Clay Stadium and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until mu very last minute in AshantiGold Shirt!
It's time for a new chapter in my career. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who've always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans who always trusted me and showed me respect and love.
It was a pleasure and honour for me, thanks once again.
Wish you all the best in your future endeavours.
With best regards
James Akaminko