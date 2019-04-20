Jeffrey Schlupp injured, doubtful for Ghana’s 2019 AFCON campaign

Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp is now doubtful for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury.
The player picked up a career-threatening injury in their clash with Manchester City last week and is now ruled out for the rest of the season.
Jeffrey Schlupp was an early first-half sub against Manchester City last Sunday in their 3-1 defeat and coach Roy Hodgson says he is out for the rest of the season.
“We have been a little bit unlucky in this latter period, it started with Mamadou, then we lost James and now we’ve lost Jeff, which is, of course, three big blows for us,” Hodgson told the club’s website.
The injury is likely to throw Schlupp’s inclusion in the Ghana squad for the 2019 AFCON into huge doubt.
The Black Stars are set to commence camping on May 27 ahead of the tournament but with the injury of Schlupp, it looks likely that the player will be out of Ghana’s squad.
The midfielder who also offers options as a left-back is set to be on the sidelines for more than 21 days.
The Black Stars will be in the middle of their preparations before the player fully recovers.
It remains uncertain whether Coach Kwasi Appiah will gamble to add him to his squad pending his full recovery.
