John Painstil lauds GFA's decision to accept only Licence A coaches in the Ghana Premier League

Ex-Ghana international John Painstil has lauded Ghana Football Association's Club Licensing Board decision to accept only Licence A coaches in the Ghana Premier League.
Before the commencement of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season, the Club Licensing Board, headed by Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, directed all the Ghana Premier League clubs to ensure their coaches have attained a CAF License A certificate before they can be allowed to sit on the technical bench.
John Painstil was a casualty of the new regulations as he lost the head coach role of Legon Cities two weeks to the start of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
However, speaking on Joy FM's sports programme ''JoySports link'' on Saturday, February 15, the former assistant coach of Kaizer Chief said, the decision by the GFA's Club Licensing Board to keep certificate at a certain minimum 'was a good call'.
I was the coach for the club [Legon Cities]. The Ghana FA decided that only CAF licence A coaches will be allowed to be on the bench. The license that I had from South Africa was equivalent to license C because I had just finished my career
It was a good call from the GFA or else any coach can come to Ghana and claim that he is a top coach. It was frustrating with all the training and then getting the news just before the start of the league. It was still a good call.
He added: I am still studying and working for the club at the same time. Once I get the certificate [CAF Licence A] I will be able to handle it [Legon Cities].
