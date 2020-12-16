Jonathan Mensah on cloud nine after 'incredible MLS achievement'

Columbus Crew defender and captain, Jonathan Mensah has expressed his delight after leading his team to win the 2020 Major League Soccer trophy.
Mensah became the first skipper to lead Crew to win their second MLS Cup having clinched their first title in 2008.
Crew beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday night to win their second MLS championship.
"It's such an incredible achievement for the team, because we've been through so much as a club, city and everyone connected to Columbus," Mensah told BBC Sport Africa.
"The community and everyone behind the Save the Crew movement made it all happen, we the players and staff are just the vehicle that delivered it.
"Their determination, resilience and undying desire gave us the strength and determination to accomplish this mission, because this is pretty special.
"When you look at life in the past three years, what they've done off the field and how this year has been for all, this trophy is our little contribution to say 'thank you' for everything."
Mensah played every minute of the 2020 MLS regular season and was named in the MLS Team Of The Year following his standout performances.
The 30-year-old, who was appointed Crew captain of the club prior to the 2020 season opener.