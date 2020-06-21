Jordan Ayew becomes Ghana’s top scorer in Premier League

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is now the all-time Ghanaian top scorer in the Premier League.
The forward achieved that featured after netting against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday night.
He scored the second goal of their 2-0 victory over the away side that ensured the maximum points for them, moving them to 9th in the table with 42 points.
His goal ensured he leapfrogged former Leeds and Black stars striker, Anthony Yeboah, as the highest Ghanaian scorer in English Premier League.
Luka Milivojevic put Roy Hodgson side’s noses in front in the 12th minute with a sumptuous free-kick from the edge of the box.
Ayew handed Palace the maximum points in the 23rd minute after guiding Patrick van Aanholt’s low cross beyond goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
The strike was the former Olympique Marseille forward’s ninth of the season.
He has now scored 25 goals in the English top-flight since signing for Aston Villa five years ago.